Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can be heard in 2008 accusing an unidentified woman of lying before beginning to assault her. Prosecutors say another recording captures Kelly berating another woman he accused of stealing a Rolex watch from him. The R&B singer has denied any wrongdoing. The judge has indicated she would grant the government’s request to use the tapes as evidence at the trial that began last month.