Rain exits, dry and mild through midweek
MADISON (WKOW) - After several rounds of showers and storms, a quieter trend returns to the region for the next few days.
SET UP
A cold front is moving through our area this morning, taking rain chances with it. That front will level off our temperatures heading later.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies, a bit breezy and mild. Winds will turn from the southwest to the northwest at 5-15 mph keeping our temperatures mild today. High temps will be in the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT
Clearing skies and cooling conditions in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and drier with comfortable conditions. Highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny and becoming warmer in the low 80s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible and highs around 80°.
A few more showers and storms are possible at night.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY
Sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.