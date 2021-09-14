Rain exits, dry and mild through midweek

MADISON (WKOW) - After several rounds of showers and storms, a quieter trend returns to the region for the next few days.

SET UP

A cold front is moving through our area this morning, taking rain chances with it. That front will level off our temperatures heading later.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies, a bit breezy and mild. Winds will turn from the southwest to the northwest at 5-15 mph keeping our temperatures mild today. High temps will be in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT

Clearing skies and cooling conditions in the low 50s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and drier with comfortable conditions. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and becoming warmer in the low 80s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible and highs around 80°.



A few more showers and storms are possible at night.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.



SUNDAY

Sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.