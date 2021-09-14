‘Shark Tank’ star O’Leary’s wife not found guilty in crash

TORONTO (AP) — The wife of “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary has been found not guilty of charges stemming from in a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago. Linda O’Leary was charged with careless operation of a vessel following the Aug. 24, 2019, collision on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto. Her husband was on board, as was a family friend. Two people on the other boat died of their injuries: 64-year-old Gary Poltash of Florida 48-year-old Suzana Brito from Uxbridge, Ontario. Three others were hurt. The verdict was delivered in a hearing in Parry Sound, Ontario.