MILWAUKEE (WKOW/CNN) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting at a Walmart Monday night.

According to witnesses, three men were arguing over their place at the checkout line at the store near 103rd Street and Silver Spring Road shortly before 7 p.m. That's when one of the men opened fire.

Witnesses said other customers and employees ran toward the back of the store.

Police have not confirmed any more details, including whether anyone was hurt.