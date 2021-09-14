Special Weather Statement issued September 14 at 2:15AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 215 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fort Mc Coy, or 9 miles north of Sparta, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Millston, Cataract, Warrens, City Point, Pigeon Creek Campground,

County Roads I And I I, Potters Flowage, The North Flowage,

Jellystone Park Near Warrens, The Meadow Valley Flowage, Bear Bluff

Township, The Rezin Landing Strip, Kirby and Meadow Valley.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 127 and 138.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.