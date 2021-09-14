Special Weather Statement issued September 14 at 3:10AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of La Farge, or 12 miles northwest of Richland

Center, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hillsboro, Wonewoc, Germantown, Lemonweir, Lyndon Station,

Cazenovia,and Union Center.

This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 70 and 82.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.