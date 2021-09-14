StubHub giving refunds for canceled events

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you missed out on a canceled event during the pandemic and bought a ticket through StubHub, you could get your money back.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and Wisconsin Department of Justice announced a settlement reached with StubHub, Inc. regarding the company’s refusal to pay refunds to Wisconsin consumers for events that were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under its “FanProtect Guarantee,” StubHub offered consumers full refunds of the purchase price and fees they paid for tickets if their events were canceled. In March 2020, following the mass-cancellation of entertainment events, StubHub stopped honoring its refund guarantee and instead told its customers that they would receive account credits equal to 120% of their purchases to be used for future events and denied their requests for refunds.

Customers who purchased tickets before the March 25, 2020 policy change and had their events canceled can receive full refunds of the amounts they paid for their tickets, or they can elect to retain their account credits.

More than 8,663 Wisconsin event-goers who purchased tickets on StubHub’s marketplace under terms that included the FanProtect Guarantee are impacted. Consumers who have not been contacted by StubHub and believe they are entitled to a refund should contact StubHub at (866) 788-2482 or DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128.

Wisconsin is joined by nine other states and the District of Columbia in a multistate resolution with the company.