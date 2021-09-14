Thanks, Tom Brady! Ageless quarterback helps NBC in ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC owes Tom Brady a thank you note. The ageless Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback led a charge in the annual NFL kickoff game, reaching some 24.8 million last Thursday for the matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. That represented a healthy increase from the 2020 season opener, which the Nielsen company said was seen by 19.3 million viewers. Given the general trend in television, any event that grows from year to year can be seen as a success. The season debut of ‘Sunday Night Football’ was less successful, reaching 17.6 million, down from 2020. Brady wasn’t available Sunday.