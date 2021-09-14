UW Health recommends COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant, breastfeeding people

MADISON (WKOW) -- With abundant misinformation online about the COVID-19 vaccine, UW Health is urging anyone who may be pregnant or breastfeeding an infant to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, government organizations have advocated for vaccinations while pregnant.

UW Health critical care and maternal fetal medicine specialist Dr. Michael Beninati said the benefits from the vaccine outweigh the potential risk.

“It is certainly understandable to be concerned about potential adverse effects of the vaccine for your fetus while you’re still pregnant, or for your newborn after you deliver and are potentially breastfeeding,” Beninati said in the release. “But the overwhelming scientific evidence has shown that the vaccine is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding people and their babies.”

According to data from the CDC and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the vaccine can also provide early immunity to fetuses and newborns.