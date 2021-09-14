UW-Madison ranked 42nd overall and 14th best public college

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report ranks the University of Wisconsin Madison 14th among public institutions.

The University of Wisconsin Madison was also ranked in a five-way tie for 42nd overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 rankings of best colleges.

“I am proud that UW–Madison is once again being recognized for its quality,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a news release. “Although rankings are only one of many measures of performance, it is good to share this recognition as we begin a new school year.”

U.S. News gathers data about each school regarding undergraduate academic reputation, student excellence, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, alumni giving, graduation and retention rates, graduate rate performances, and social mobility. Each indicator is assigned a weight based on U.S. News’ judgments about which measures of quality matter most.

The report also evaluated undergraduate engineering, business, computer science programs and nursing.

UW–Madison’s undergraduate engineering program ranked 15th overall and 7th among public doctoral-granting institutions. Ranked programs include 21st in biomedical engineering, 10th in chemical engineering, 16th in civil engineering, 13th in computer engineering, 16th in electrical engineering, 21st in environmental engineering, 8th in industrial/manufacturing/systems engineering, 14th in materials engineering, and 18th in mechanical engineering.

UW–Madison’s undergraduate business program ranked 19th overall and 9th in public. The undergraduate computer science program ranked 18th overall and 9th among public universities. UW–Madison’s undergraduate nursing program ranked 19th and 14th among public universities.

The university also ranked 20th overall and 14th among public institutions for best colleges for veterans, and 14th best-value public school for the second year in a row.