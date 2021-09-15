After fire destroys a woman’s bakery business, community steps in to get her back on her feet

NECEDAH (WKOW) -- Maria May is still picking up the pieces left behind from a fire that destroyed her home bakery business, Southern Aprons, on Friday.

She says she can still remember the sights and sounds.

Cellphone video of the fire at May's house. (Courtesy: Maria May)

"It was like a little whoosh noise, and then moments later a big kaboom," May said. "All I see out my window is just bright orange, that's it. So I run to the front door, look outside, and I realized I'm in a lot of trouble here — I got to get my mom out."

May's 90-year-old mother has dementia, and she takes care of her full-time. When the fire started, May carried her mother out on her shoulders.

Surveillance footage of May helping her elderly mother out of their burning house. (Courtesy: Maria May)

Her daughter, Savannah, arrived just minutes after the fire started.

"As soon as I saw, just black smoke, I thought oh my gosh the whole house — everything's gone!" Savannah said.

May said she's lucky to be alive, but all of her baking supplies were lost. When the local community got word of the fire, however, they stepped in.

Denise "Bunny" Sweeney is the owner of Beyond the Daily Grind Coffee Shop. Sweeney immediately opened her business to May after the fire.

"Whatever I have is hers," Sweeney said. "The shop is hers. She has no worries. Tell her to take care of what she's got, she can bring everything down here. We've got the sub oven and everything else. We'll get it done."

Other businesses in the area offered help as well, giving May baking supplies, pans and places to bake. Just hours after the fire destroyed everything, May was back on her feet making wedding cakes and sweets for ceremonies the very next day.

"[She's] selfless, pours her heart and sweat and tears into everything she does," Savannah said of her mom. "Half of what I am — I mean I can only hope to be half of what my mom is."

One of the only things that survived the fire was the business' sign, which escaped without a scratch.

The business' sign survived the fire. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

The Wisconsin Bakers Association started a GoFundMe page for May after the fire, a step May says she's forever grateful for.

"The way they come, they tear your heart out," May said. "They all just showed up. Heartfelt that's the only word I could think of."