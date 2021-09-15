August industrial output slows to 0.4% gain after Ida strike

WASHINGTONIn (AP) — U.S. industrial production slowed in August to a 0.4% gain in August as the shutdowns caused by Hurricane Ida took a toll on manufacturing activity. The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that plant closures forced by Ida for petrochemical plants and petroleum refining along the Gulf Coast had shaved 0.3 percentage point from the output figure. The small August gain was just half the 0.8% output increase in July. Industrial production covers manufacturing, utilities and mining. For just manufacturing, factory output slowed to a 0.2% gain, reflecting the hurricane impact, following a much stronger 1.6% increase in July. The August increase was led by a big gain in furniture production.