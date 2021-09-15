Beautiful, mild weather followed by very warm temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - A beautiful Wednesday is ahead of us, with sunny skies, dry conditions and mild temperatures.

Also, no humidity this Wednesday! But tomorrow, that changes. With humid values returning, dew points rise to low-to-mid 60s. Humid to muggy conditions for some.

As the week goes on humidity fluctuates.

Dry weather continues for another day, Thursday. Sunny skies will remain. Friday is when showers and storms return, likely in the evening and chances continue into Saturday morning before dry weather is back.

Temperatures stay in the lovely, near averages Wednesday.

The 80s are back in terms of what the high temperatures reach Thursday. Temperatures fluctuate through the 70s and low 80s until the weekend. Warm, to very warm weather is near.

Highs will likely reach the upper 80s on Sunday, continuing this trend through Monday.

These numbers will likely reach near-record values this weekend. Record values for these days are low 90s.