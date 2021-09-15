Climate change, logging collide — and a forest shrinks

CUSTER CITY, S.D. (AP) — Government scientists say the pace of logging in South Dakota’s Black Hills National Forest is too much and the forest is shrinking. Worries about wildfires and tree-killing beetles drove U.S. officials to sharply ramp up logging years ago. Across the U.S. West, more trees have been dying as climate change dramatically alters the landscape and leaves forests susceptible to wildfires and pests. Critics say in the fervor to address the problem, federal officials are allowing the removal of too many older trees that can better withstand fire. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore says a warming planet demands changes but the timber industry should be part of the solution.