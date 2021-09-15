COVID-19 quarantine numbers climbing for MMSD

MADISON (WKOW) -- 142 students and staff from Madison West High School have been quarantined over the past two weeks due to close COVID-19 contact, as well as 265 other people from throughout the district.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

According to data from the MMSD website, West has seen the highest quarantine rate among all schools in the district. East and LaFollette have seen 38 and 30 quarantines respectively in the last two weeks.

East is the only school in MMSD to report more than six confirmed cases as of September 15. So far, the district has reported 99 confirmed cases from this school year.

The MMSD outdoor mask mandate ends at the eighth-grade level, but the Dane County mask mandate requires everyone to wear masks indoors.