Crusaders on the comeback after heartbreaking end to 2020 season

MADISON (WKOW)-- Last season was bittersweet for the Edgewood girls volleyball team. They made it to the WIAA State Tournament for the first time since 2013, but they never actually got the opportunity to make program history. Unfortunately, Edgewood had to pull out of the State Tournament after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19.

"You're on the way to state, and then you get there, and you're like what happened," Senior Ally Barth said. "Right away we were just super shocked."

'We were in a time that no one knew what to do," Edgewood Head Coach Eliza Zwettler said. "No one knew what was right. I still believe that we acted with integrity and that we did what was best for all people involved and not just ourselves."

An experience that bonded and motivated this team.

"Let's not think about the past, what happened is terrible, but we need to move on," Barth said.

"We have a lot of those same returners that have that same motivation and fight to continue," Senior Lauren Hazelett said.



As for last year's class that didn't get a second chance, they still left their mark.

"Every person that goes through a program contributes something to their strength and their success," Zwettler said. "Certainly the seniors last year have a huge part in where we are as a program today."

The Crusaders have the talent to make a return.

"I think this team has as much potential as any other year, and I think we just have to learn to have fun with it," Senior Natalie Ring said. "There's no pressure to do what we did last year, there's just an opportunity."

An opportunity, they won't take for granted.