Dane County shares energy output of airport solar array

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County is highlighting the success of its solar array at the Dane County Regional Airport.

Officials with the county and Madison Gas and Electric say the nine-megawatt solar project has generated more than 12 million kilowatt hours of electricity since it began operating in December of 2020. In nine months, the array produced enough carbon-free electricity to power more than 1,200 homes for a year.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said during a news conference Wednesday that the project is offsetting 40% of the county government's electricity use. He estimated the project will save more than $100,000 over the year because of the cost-effectiveness of developing solar power.

"We're not only excited about this for the project that it is, but for the model that demonstrates about the affordability of installing solar and moving forward with solar," Parisi said.

The project also installed pollinator plantings around the solar panels to boost habitats for honey bee and monarch butterfly populations.

The facility is one of 17 solar arrays in Dane County.