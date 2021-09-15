Declining to run for governor, McCoshen pushes for competitive GOP primary

MADISON (WKOW) -- After months of rumors he would run for the GOP nomination in next year's governor's race, lobbyist Bill McCoshen announced Wednesday he will not enter the race.

McCoshen, who previously served under then-governor Tommy Thompson as the Secretary of Commerce, said he considered time and money the most important factors in mounting a challenge to the GOP frontrunner, former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch.

McCoshen said he was confident he could raise the money needed to improve his name recognition statewide but felt the time it took to close on the sale of his lobbying firm, which was bought by Michael Best Strategies, cost him the other necessary resource.

"And I can't get those days back in a campaign," McCoshen said. "I was fairly confident I could raise the money but to build name ID, you need time and you need money and time is not on my side."

McCoshen announced his decision less than a week after Kleefisch launched her campaign and announced she'd already raised $1.2 million. He insisted in an interview Wednesday the immediate fundraising boost played no part in his decision.

"Listen, she raised an impressive amount in a short period of time and I give her tremendous credit for that," McCoshen said. "But it wasn't a factor."

A spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin said the state did not need a lobbyist running for governor.

“Bill McCoshen’s decision is likely a relief to Rebecca Kleefisch, who knows she’ll struggle to win a competitive primary, and is using her connections to the GOP establishment and frequent appearances on Fox News to push other candidates out of the race and raise money for her radical campaign," said Kayla Anderson.

Kleefisch on Wednesday thanked McCoshen for his contributions to the conservative movement.

McCoshen said he believed Republicans had a better chance to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers if they had a competitive primary ahead of next year's general election. McCoshen, 56, noted that during his lifetime, a GOP candidate defeated a Democratic incumbent twice and, in both races, the Republican nominee survived a challenged primary.

"There are a lot of folks in my party who don't believe in primaries; they think they waste resources," he said. "I take the opposite view. I think they strengthen campaigns and the stronger candidate always comes through the primary."

McCoshen said he wasn't ready to decide if or when he'd endorse another GOP candidate.

So far, Franklin businessman Jonathan Wichmann has entered the primary field. State Rep. John Macco (R-Ledgeview) has filed paperwork with the state but has yet to make a final decision on running. Kevin Nicholson, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who's worked as a financial consultant, has indicated he'll run for either governor or U.S. Senate depending on whether Sen. Ron Johnson seeks a third term. Nicholson lost the GOP Senate primary in 2018.