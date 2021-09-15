Districts work to keep kids learning as positive cases, quarantines pile up

MADISON (WKOW) -- Most students in south central Wisconsin have only been back in class for a few weeks. But districts are already seeing scores of positive tests and close contact quarantines. Those can take kids out of the classroom for several days, so schools are working to make sure students don't fall behind on learning.

The Madison Metropolitan School District had 83 students in isolation as of Wednesday and another 407 quarantining after being close contacts.

Smaller districts aren't seeing isolations and quarantines on the same scale, but they are still happening. The DeForest Area School District had 36 students in isolation or quarantine as of Friday. On the other side of Dane County, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District (MCPASD) had 18 positive cases in students.

"While we will continue to do all that we can to ensure that our students are safe and that we keep students in school to the best of our ability, we also need to be prepared for the reality that there will be students who test positive or who are quarantined," Sherri Cyra, MCPASD's deputy superintendent, said.

She said district staff are working to make sure students won't fall behind if they have to miss class for several days. The district is requiring a 10-day isolation for students who test positive.

Cyra said all students, regardless of their grade level, will be able to keep learning even when they're out sick.

"If students are ill, we want them to rest," she said. "But then when they are ready, we want them to be able to access their learning when they're well enough to do so."

She said younger students will be able to join their regular classroom through video, and older students will have access to all of their class materials online through Google Classroom.

"We want them to be able to access instruction and continue to make academic progress, but we also want them to continue to feel connected to school, socially and emotionally," Cyra said.

She said teachers play a big role in communicating with families when students are out sick to ensure they have the support they need.