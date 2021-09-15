Dr. Jill Biden visits Milwaukee to highlight education during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) — First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Milwaukee on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Dr. Biden's office, her flight will land at General Mitchell International Airport at 10:15 a.m. before she heads to an elementary school.

"The First Lady will visit Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School and highlight the importance of helping keep students safe as they return to in-person learning," Biden's office said in the release.

The First Lady will leave Milwaukee after the school visit, heading to Des Moines for an event at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny.

Jill last visited Wisconsin a year ago, participating in a "Get Out the Vote" event in Madison.