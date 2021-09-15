Dry and mild today followed by late week storms

MADISON (WKOW) - Dry weather has returned for the next couple of days, but you'll need your umbrellas before the weekend.



SET UP

High pressure has moved in, clearing our clouds and dropping our humidity. Our next cold front approaches on Friday, and rain chances will increase.

TODAY

Areas of fog through mid-morning, especially in low-lying areas so keep the headlights on. Otherwise, sunny, mild and dry with light winds and highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT

Clear and seasonal in the low to mid 50s.



THURSDAY

Sunny, becoming warmer and breezy with winds shifting from the south and temperatures in the low 80s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny in the low 80s with a few showers and storms, mainly later in the afternoon and evening.



A few showers and storms are expected at night, too.

SATURDAY

An isolated shower or storm is possible early in the morning, otherwise drying through the day and milder in the mid to upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Sunny, warm and breezy with highs soaring to the upper 80s. Our record for the day is 91° set in 1895.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Our record for the day is 92° set in 1891.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a chance of storms and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. There is a chance of storms at night, too.