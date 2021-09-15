Federal government stepping up efforts for COVID-19 treatment

(CNN) — Hospitals are struggling with the surge in COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated. Doctors say the majority of the people that are dying are unvaccinated, and most of the people in the hospital are unvaccinated as well.

The treatment costs for patients are climbing. New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached $5.7 billion over the last three months.

The U.S. government worked out a new contract with Regeneron for 1.4 million additional doses for the company’s monoclonal antibody treatment to help save patients.

The treatment is in such high demand, in August another company that also makes the monoclonal antibody treatment reported a global shortage of their drug.

Due to the spiking cases, the government’s push for prevention persists. They are reiterating the importance for Americans to get vaccinated. Booster shots could be next. The F-D-A plans to address the dueling data on the issue when it meets Friday. Some studies show another shot is needed, and others suggest the opposite.