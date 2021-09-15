Five students arrested after fight at Janesville Parker

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police arrested five students Wednesday after a fight put the school in a soft lockdown.

According to a news release from the Janesville PD, the fight took place at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, with the police school liaison officer (PLSO) breaking up the incident.

"During the arrest, the PSLO had to use force to gain control of the male. The school was placed into a soft-lockdown temporarily to mitigate the incident. During this time, classroom instruction continued as normal," police said in the release.

Four of the arrested students face pending battery charges, while a fifth student may face charges for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.