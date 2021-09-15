Garbage truck driver comes across roaming zebras near Seymour

SEYMOUR (WKOW) -- A garbage truck driver in Outagamie County drove up on an unusual sight on Tuesday. Two zebras running along a road near Seymour.

David Haupt encountered these two animals while he was driving just outside of Seymour. At first, he wasn't sure what he was seeing.

"They were off in the distance, as I got closer, they looked like horses," said Haupt. "I got closer and I happened to be talking to somebody on my headset and I'm like 'I think I see zebras' and they were like 'no way.' I'm like 'nope those are zebras.' "

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said the zebras belonged to people who live in the area. Those owners were able to round up the animals.

Authorities referred the matter to the Wisconsin DNR.