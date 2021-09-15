Harris, Yellen make a personal case for fixing child care

The U.S. Treasury Department is issuing a new report that details the high expense and low wages for child care. This problem makes it harder for parents to work and save money. The Biden administration aims to fix the problem in its budget plan. An average family with just one child under 5 would need to devote 13% of their income for child care. That’s more than an average family spends on food. But child care workers receive low pay and earn an average of $24,230. The low pay leads to high levels of turnover. Biden would cap child care costs, provide universal pre-school and offer tax credits.