How you can get one of 10,000 free Brewers tickets for series against St. Louis Cardinals

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Brewers fans have a chance to see the team play against the St. Louis Cardinals for free, thanks to Christian Yelich.

According to a press release from the team, Yelich knows how important fans are in creating an electric energy as they approach the postseason. He is showing that appreciation by buying 10,000 tickets to the four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals taking place from Sept. 20-23.

You can get those tickets only on Wednesday. Here's how: starting at 10 a.m., tickets are available online only at brewers.com/yelich. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a four-ticket limit per game. There will be a $2 per order processing fee.