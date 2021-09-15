Judge tosses Little Rock police chief’s suit against union

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the Little Rock police chief’s lawsuit against the local police union and several current and former officers. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody on Wednesday dismissed Chief Keith Humphrey’s lawsuit, which accused the officers and the union of conspiring to force him out of his job. Humphrey was hired in 2019 and has clashed with the Fraternal Order of Police. He has also faced several lawsuits by officers. The lawsuits have been part of an ongoing public fight centered on his response to the fatal shooting of a Black motorist by a white officer in 2019.