Lisa Byington named full-time Bucks TV announcer

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- In a major step forward, Lisa Byington will take over Jim Paschke's job as Bucks play-by-play TV announcer, the first woman to hold such a job in any of the major American men's professional sports leagues.

Byington comes to Milwaukee with a resume to stack up against anyone in the industry. She's called play-by-play for the Tokyo Olympics, the NCAA men's basketball tournament and the Women's World Cup, as well as past experience calling NBA and NCAA basketball games.

"I know that I will be stepping into the role long-held by Jim Paschke, and I appreciate his passion for the team and the memorable moments his voice will always be a part of. I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge his work and commitment to the franchise, and it’s my honor to be the one who takes the baton from him," Byington said in a news release from the Bucks.

Byington is a Northwestern graduate, where she played both basketball and soccer. She grew up in Portage, Mich. and worked for two local Michigan stations before moving on to Fox Sports, the Big Ten Network and beyond.

She acknowledged that she is the first woman ever to hold a major play-by-play job in an American men's league, and credited the Bucks for taking the step.

"I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus. In fact, I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA. Because it’s time,” Byington said.

Byington will have her first regular-season night on the mic October 19 when the Bucks square off against the Brooklyn Nets.