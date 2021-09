MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee's annual Christkindlmarket has been canceled.

The German market is held annually in the Deer District.

According to 27 News' ABC affiliate WISN, organizers said in spite of working with the Bucks and the city of Milwaukee to raise awareness about the event, it did not receive enough vendor interest.

The German markets in downtown Chicago and Wrigleyville are still happening starting Nov. 19.