Monarch Butterfly migration in full swing

MADISON (WKOW) - This species of butterfly migrate twice a year, traveling around three thousand miles each time.

During the Summer, you may notice monarch butterflies, danaus plexippus, flying from flower to flower enjoying a meal. During this time of year, the butterflies are getting ready to lay anywhere between 200 and 1200 eggs on milkweed plants. A week after laying the eggs, if they survive, the caterpillars will hatch and undergo five molts, growing each time.

After about 20 days, the caterpillar will become a chrysalis where it'll spend another 20 or so days transforming from a caterpillar to a butterfly. While the caterpillar goes through a complete transformation one thing doesn't change - the ability to know a biannual migration path.

Twice a year, in the Spring and Fall, adult butterflies travel thousands of miles in one direction; in Fall, the butterflies head south to central Mexico. In the Spring, the butterflies are traveling north into the United States. While entomologists are still trying to understand all the complexities, they do know a few things about this migration.

"Those butterflies have some specific cues that are just built into their DNA essentially, they know these behaviors and they'll use cues such as orientating to the sun to help them fly southwards," says UW Madison's Insect Diagnostics Lab Director PJ Liesch.

But how adult butterflies transfer that migratory path to the new caterpillars remains a mystery.

In the Fall, throughout the months of September and November, these butterflies across the United States and southern Canada head south. Before this, these butterflies have eaten a lot and kept that food stored to help keep them fed throughout the migration and hibernation.

By the time Winter rolls around in the United States, all of the butterflies will have made it to central Mexico. Those left behind will most likely die due to the cold. The insects that survived the migration will hibernate outside of Mexico City due to the near perfect climate to help them survive the winter months.

"It's cool enough that they're not burning through calories but it's not too cold to freeze them outright. And they don't want it to be too warm because they'd be too active," says Liesch.

The arrival of the monarchs is also around the time that Dia De Los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, begins in Mexico. It's believed that the monarchs were the souls of the dead returning.