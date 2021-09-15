Motorcyclist dead after crash near Janesville

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- An Illinois man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Rock County Wednesday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

In a news release, WSP said the crash happened at 8 a.m. on I-39/90 at the 171 northbound exit near Janesville.

When troopers got there, they found the 42-year-old motorcyclist from Belvidere had already died.

Witnesses told authorities the rider was starting to exit but changed direction at the last minute, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

The name of the person who died has not been released.