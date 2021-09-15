New data reveals Blacks, Hispanics missing out on COVID-19 vaccine, testing

(WKOW/CNN) -- New data from Johns Hopkins University shows that a disproportionate number of Black and Hispanic Americans are missing out on COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

Johns Hopkins has compiled the data over the last 6 months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Blacks and Hispanics are almost three times more likely to be hospitalized than white Americans, and two times more likely to die of COVID-19 than white Americans. But, according to the data from Johns Hopkins, they are more heavily represented among those who have been infected with COVID-19 or died from it than they are among those who have been vaccinated. There are exceptions in a few states.

Many groups across the country are using the emerging data about racial disparity trends to take matters into their own hands. All over the country, groups are going out to the neighborhoods and zip codes that are most affected, and bringing COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and information to those that need it.

"If we go to where folks are at... we're going to eliminate a ton of barriers that will make it easier for them to access the vaccine," said Nancy Mejia, the chief program officer with Latino Health Access.

Unfortunately, data reporting from states is incomplete so it's difficult to better understand the disparities to access but it's safe to say that with even the limited data, trends are emerging and groups like Latino Health Access can begin to address the issue.

For more details on racial disparities in COVID-189 vaccines and testing, including detailed graphs and to see the data directly from Johns Hopkins, click here.