North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it succeeded in launching ballistic missiles from a train for the first time as part of continuing efforts to bolster its “war deterrence,” a day after the two Koreas tested-fired missiles hours apart. The launches underscored a return of tensions between the rivals amid a prolonged stalemate in U.S.-led talks aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons program. State media said the North Korean launches were from a drill of a “railway-borne missile regiment,” which it said transported the weapons system along the rail tracks in the country’s mountainous central region and accurately struck a sea target 500 miles away.