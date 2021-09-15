People gather in Madison’s Darbo neighborhood to spread a message of peace

MADISON (WKOW) -- People who live on Madison's east side got together Wednesday night to keep violence out of their community.

This was the seventh annual Darbo Peace Walk and Community Celebration at Worthington Park. It was organized by Mentoring Positives, a nonprofit that supports under-served kids.

"We have a lot of negative influence that come in the neighborhood and leave. And so we're just trying to wipe out that, you know, negative connotation, and really just provide a positive space for people to come," said Will Green, Executive Director of Mentoring Positives.

The goal of the event was to promote peace and non-violent conflict resolution.