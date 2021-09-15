Richland County woman says boyfriend attacked her before acting in self-defense; victim’s family questions explanation

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Richland County woman says she and her children were attacked before she fatally shot her boyfriend, but the victim's family members are calling for further investigation into the death.

Richland County District Attorney Jennifer Harper ruled Lori Miller's July 31 deadly shooting of her boyfriend Benjamin Brewer, 33, was carried out in self-defense.

An Iowa County judge granted Miller a restraining order against Brewer's father, Patrick Brewer last month. Brewer became belligerent and harassing with Miller at a police station, banging on glass windows and making an obscene gesture.

In her petition against Brewer, Miller provided her view of what happened when she shot Benjamin Brewer on property on Bear Road in Forest Township.

"Ben was my fiancé and was killed in self-defense when he attacked my children and I," Miller wrote.

But an attorney for Patrick Brewer and other Brewer family members, Morgan Sauter, says accounts by Miller's teen children to prosecutors of what happened at the scene of the shooting could be suspect.

"Given the age of the children and the time they had with their mother Lori, the shooter before Lori moved Ben to a secondary location before 911 was called, I believe there's a very strong need to revisit these interviews for inconsistencies," Sauter says.

Sauter says there are also questions about the state of the remainder of a $750,000 inheritance Brewer received just months before his death.

"That is why we think this should go in front of a jury rather than have something so serious and complicated decided by just a district attorney," Sauter says.

Harper has yet to respond to phone calls over several weeks from 27 News seeking comment on her decision not to charge Miller with any crime.

"I...applaud DA Harper for honoring her oath to seek substantial justice at all times in a case wherein doing so took real personal courage," says Miller's attorney, Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day.

At the time of Brewer's death, Miller was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Office on the tentative charge of second degree reckless homicide.

Meyer-O'Day says Miller's moving of Brewer's body was not nefarious.

"Mr. Brewer was moved to a neighbor's residence while he was still alive and immediately after the shooting by Ms. Miller..who was...trying to save Mr. Brewer's life, in an effort to find help for him after he had destroyed both her and his cell phone," Meyer-O'Day says.

Meyer-O'Day says Miller "...fired two warning shots into the ground" before Brewer charged her, and then shot Brewer in the arm. Meyer-O'Day says a medical expert determined the bullet ricocheted into his chest cavity.

Meyer-O'Day maintains the physical evidence at the shooting scene corroborates Miller's self-defense claim.

During a court hearing shortly after Miller's arrest, Meyer-O'Day also stated Miller had squandered the inheritance and Miller only had access to the proceeds of a home sale slated to close this month. Meyer-O'Day also told a judge Brewer had been on a "meth binge" during his inheritance spending and in the days near his death.

"This accusation Ben using meth, we haven't seen any substantial proof that those claims are accurate," Sauter says. Brewer has a 2006 misdemeanor conviction for possessing THC and received a probation sentence.

"There are some unknown factors in this case right now," Sauter says.

Sauter maintains she wants to help Harper to the extent she can so that Brewer family members and the community receive more certainty about what happened during the shooting and its aftermath.

"Everyone has the right to say, 'reconsider,' " Sauter says.

Richland County Clay Porter says new evidence would be required to reopen investigation into Brewer's death.