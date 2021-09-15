North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into eastern waters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast two days after claiming to have tested a newly developed missile in its first such weapons displays in six months. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the ballistic missiles were launched Wednesday afternoon. Japan’s coast guard says they landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone between Japan and the Korean Peninsula. Seoul said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing more details about the launches. They came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Seoul for meetings with South Korean leaders. It’s unusual for North Korea to make provocative launches when China, its last major ally and biggest aid provider, is engaged in major diplomatic events.