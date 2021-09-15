Simone Biles and three fellow Olympic gymnasts testify at a hearing on Larry Nassar

(CNN) — Four Olympic gymnasts, including medalists Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, and Aly Raisman, are at a Senate Judiciary Committee on Larry Nassar.

The Committee is investigating the FBI’s shortcomings in its investigation of the physician who is serving up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing athletes under the guise of performing medical treatments.

The FBI was made aware of those allegations in 2015, but procedural violations led to several months worth of delays in the investigation.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz says that gave Nassar more time to abuse additional athletes.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are joining the bi-partisan probe into how the FBI mishandled the case.

All four gymnasts will testify, along with Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray.

Nassar pleaded guilty in 2018 to seven counts of sexual misconduct.

He was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison after more than 150 women claim he abused them over two decades.