Sisterhood of the traveling dress: One dress, 3 pregnancies

MADISON (WKOW) — We've all heard about the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" series. At 27 News there's the "sisterhood of the traveling dress."

It all appeared to start with a post from Wake Up Wisconsin's Rebecca Ribley, thanking weeknight anchor Amber Noggle for loaning a maternity dress to her. But, the story actually starts a little earlier, because it's not originally Amber's dress.

In fact, this isn't the first time this dress was given to an expecting anchor. WKOW's News Director and former anchor Dani Maxwell is the original owner of the dress!