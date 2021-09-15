UNESCO recognition plaque unveiled at Taliesin

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- A major honor is now on display at Taliesin.

The site held an unveiling for its UNESCO world heritage recognition plaque. Taliesin was awarded the honor for its international cultural and historical significance.

The recognition is expected to grow Taliesin's tourism and popularity.

Taliesin is the Spring Green home, studio, school and 800-acre agricultural estate of architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

"The UNESCO World Heritage inscription reflects on the past work of Wright. These spaces hold great significance for the future. It is an incredible honor to be recognized at the highest level," said Carrie Rodamaker, the executive director of the Taliesin Preservation.

UNESCO is a specialized agency of the United Nations.

It promotes world peace through international cooperation in education, the sciences and culture.