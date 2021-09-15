Voting underway for “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voting is underway in the annual contest to find the coolest thing made in the Badger State.

The "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest is run by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. There are more than 150 nominees this year.

The contest is designed to highlight products made in Wisconsin.

The first round of voting runs from Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:00 a.m. to Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 5:00 p.m. After that, the list of nominees will be narrowed down to 16, followed by more voting to narrow the field to eight and then four candidates. The winner will be announced October 14.

To look at the nominees and to vote, CLICK HERE.