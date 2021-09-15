Wisconsin men’s basketball lands Connor Essegian out of Indiana for 2022 class

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin men's basketball team added a 6-foot-4 guard Connor Essegian out of Indiana to its 2022 class. Essegian made his verbal commitment to Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The senior sharpshooter averaged 24 points per game as a junior and is already Central Noble's all-time leading scorer with 1,705 points heading into his senior season. He also averaged 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season.

The three-star recruit chose the Badgers over the likes of Butler, Creighton, Minnesota, and Wake Forest.