Wisconsin Restaurant Association says food supply volatility and worker shortage driving higher menu prices

MADISON (WKOW) -- The next time you dine out you'll probably notice higher prices.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association says the pandemic continues to devastate the restaurant industry and forcing some restaurants to do something they don't want to.

"Things looked like they were heading in a good direction, but since the Delta variant has become more prevalent, I think we've seen a little bit of a decline in business," said Sarah Granados, owner of Eno Vino.

Granados now says she has to raise her prices because the pandemic has raised her operating costs.

"We're having trouble finding workers," Granados said some of her workers quit because of Covid, and the cost to replace qualified employees has gone up. "The workers that we do find from such a limited pool are in such high demand that we're paying 30% more in wages than we did before."

"To attract and retain talent, restaurants are having to increase their, their wages and their employee costs and so that has an impact on restaurants," said Kristine Hillmer, President & CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

Before raising prices, Eno Vino looked for other ways to earn revenue.

"We did start renting a tent this spring. So there are additional costs incurred with that monthly and then in order to seat guests out here, we did also have to purchase a significant amount of outdoor patio furniture," Granados said.

Eno Vino is not the only restaurant that's become creative to stay open, statewide food costs are devastating the restaurant industry.

"For instance, beef alone is up 47%. We definitely know that restaurants are really having to take some hard looks at their, their menu prices, and many of them are going to be going up," said Hillmer. "It's difficult to continue to absorb those costs in the restaurant industry where margins are slim, to begin with. Restaurants have a 3 to 5% profit margin. That means every dollar that comes into a restaurant 95% to 97% of that is already spoken for, in terms of supply prices, your overhead rent, electricity, gas, as well as your wages. So that profit margin is three to five cents on every dollar, on average."

"The food supply, and pricing and the volatility have been really challenging. Hopefully, we can get through this together and the small, locally-owned restaurants can persevere and stay open," said Granados.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association said they don't expect prices to decrease anytime soon in fact, they expect current prices to become the new normal.