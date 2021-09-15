Yemen separatists declare emergency amid protests in south

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s southern separatists have imposed emergency measures in an effort to put down growing protests over dire living conditions in areas they control. The Southern Transitional Council says the emergency measures have gone into immediate effect. Protests have erupted earlier this week in Aden and other southern areas amid unprecedented drop in the value of the local currency. Most of Yemenis have become unable to afford basic needs. Forces used tear gas and batons to disperse the protesters Wednesday. At least seven protesters were wounded.