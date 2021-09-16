15-year-old Beloit student charged with September 5 homicide

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County District Attorney has filed a criminal complaint against a Beloit teenager accused in a deadly shooting September 5.

According to court documents, the teenager is charged with first degree intentional homicide, possessing a firearm on school grounds and possessing a firearm under the age of 18. The 15-year-old was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School with a gun in his bag, according to Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.

Police say the 19-year-old victim and the 15-year-old suspect knew each other. The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the name of the victim yet.

The suspect's initial court appearance took place Thursday, the same day the complaint was filed. Court documents do not indicate whether a bond has been set in the case.

27 News is choosing not to name the suspect at this time due to his age. He has been charged as an adult.