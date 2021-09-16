80s return today and there are many more in the forecast

80s return today and there are many more in the forecastUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures warm up to summer-like levels and we'll trend above average through the forecast.
SET UP
High pressure continues to stick around the Great Lakes region causing clear, dry conditions. Winds turn clockwise around highs, so we'll get a flow to develop from the south, causing our temperatures to rise ahead of an incoming storm system ahead of the weekend.
TODAY
Mostly sunny, becoming warmer and breezy this afternoon. Temperatures reach the low 80s this afternoon with winds gusting up to 25 mph from the south.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear to partly cloudy and milder in the low 60s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny and warm in the low 80s with more humidity and a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.
A few showers and storms are expected at night, too.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny, milder and drier in the mid to upper 70s.
SUNDAY
Sunny, warm and a bit breezy with higher temps in the mid 80s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny, warm and breezy in the mid 80s again.
Storms are possible at night.
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy and milder with storms possible and highs in the mid 70s.
There is a chance for storms at night, too.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny and cooler in the low 70s with a slight chance for storms.