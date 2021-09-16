80s return today and there are many more in the forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures warm up to summer-like levels and we'll trend above average through the forecast.



SET UP

High pressure continues to stick around the Great Lakes region causing clear, dry conditions. Winds turn clockwise around highs, so we'll get a flow to develop from the south, causing our temperatures to rise ahead of an incoming storm system ahead of the weekend.

TODAY

Mostly sunny, becoming warmer and breezy this afternoon. Temperatures reach the low 80s this afternoon with winds gusting up to 25 mph from the south.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear to partly cloudy and milder in the low 60s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and warm in the low 80s with more humidity and a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.



A few showers and storms are expected at night, too.

Only a quarter inch or less of rain expected with Friday's system

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny, milder and drier in the mid to upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Sunny, warm and a bit breezy with higher temps in the mid 80s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny, warm and breezy in the mid 80s again.



Storms are possible at night.



TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy and milder with storms possible and highs in the mid 70s.



There is a chance for storms at night, too.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and cooler in the low 70s with a slight chance for storms.