Albania claims global leadership for women in government

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament is to vote late Thursday to approve the new, female-dominated cabinet of Prime Minister Edi Rama, with 12 of the 17 jobs going to women, making Albania a global leader in terms of the percentage of women holding government positions. Rama, who secured a record third consecutive term in April, has pledged to return the country to economic growth, focusing on tourism and agriculture. The 57-year-old politician has included women in top positions throughout his career, including during his tenures as culture minister, mayor of the Albanian capital Tirana, and as prime minister, a position he has held since 2013.