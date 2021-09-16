Barry Alvarez to join Dean Health as spokesperson

MADISON (WKOW) -- After retiring from his role as UW athletic director in June, Barry Alvarez is now set to join the team at Dean Health to serve as a spokesperson.

According to Dean spokesperson Scott Culver, Alvarez will come on to speak for Dean's Medicare Advantage plans this fall. Enrollment for these plans runs October 15 through December 7, with Medicare-eligible residents of the following counties able to enroll:

Columbia County

Dane County

Dodge County

Fond du Lac County

Jefferson County

Iowa County

Green County

Rock County

Sauk County

“I am excited to partner with Dean Health Plan, a community health plan that makes members its No. 1 priority,” Alvarez said in the release. “I look forward to talking about Medicare Advantage plans from Dean Health Plan because Dean values its members and is dedicated to the health of the communities it serves.”