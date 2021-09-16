China applies to join Pacific trade pact abandoned by Trump

BEIJING (AP) — China has applied to join an 11-nation Asia-Pacific free trade group in an effort to increase its influence over international policies. The Commerce Ministry said Beijing submitted an application to New Zealand, which acts as a representative of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. The CPTPP previously was known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership. It was promoted by then-President Barack Obama as part of Washington’s increased emphasis on relations with Asia. Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, pulled out of the group in 2017. The CPTPP, which took effect in 2018, includes agreements on market access, movement of labor and government procurement.