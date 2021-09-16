Communications malfunction halts all Dutch trains

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch rail network has ground to a halt due to a communications breakdown between drivers and traffic managers. The glitch left many commuters stranded Thursday evening as they tried to get home from work. It was not immediately clear how many people were affected. The national railway company halted all trains late in the afternoon, a peak time for commuters. The company said that due to a “telephone malfunction at the traffic control posts” no trains would run until at least 7 p.m.. It advised passengers not already stranded to delay any planned travel.