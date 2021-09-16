DeForest senior scores a touchdown to remember

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- DeForest senior cornerback and receiver Aydin Kelliher comes from a football family.

"Yeah. Absolutely. We all love football," says his father, Mark.

The game became a passion for Aydin at a young age. Now, it's become a welcomed distraction.

"It does help me a lot because when it gets rough at the house. This is the place where I can just let everything go," says Aydin.

About five years ago, Mark was diagnosed with leukemia.

"At the point I was admitted, I had about 12 to 14 days to live. They started me on a regiment immediately to put it in remission."

After a year and a half of treatment, the father of four returned to work. He was hopeful he had beaten the disease, but it resurfaced this spring.

"It's incurable. I'm at the point now where I'm terminal. So, these last few moments I get to cherish and have with my family, watching my kids perform, doing anything on the field."

Mark relishes any chance to see his two daughters compete in athletics for DeForest High School. He also loves to see Aydin suit up for the undefeated Norskies.

"I worry that I won't make it there, to be honest with you, with my health, especially right now. It's scary. I'd love to go," Mark says of attending the games on Friday nights.

With the help of family and friends, Mark was able to make it to the Janesville Craig game last Friday. He sat in a wheelchair behind the end zone. With the Norskies already rolling, the team called Aydin's number.

"I saw the safety came up for the shorter route. I was like, 'Oh. I'm wide open'," recalls Aydin. "The first thing I wanted to do was look for my dad."

Mark was sitting near the corner of the end zone and immediately started getting out of his wheelchair as Aydin dashed in for the touchdown.

"How much joy I had in my heart and how quick I wanted him to get there," says Mark. "It wasn't for the ball. It was for that hug. It was to look him in the eye and tell him I love him and how proud of him I am."

The game the family loves so much providing a memory to last a lifetime and a memory of a lifetime.

"He's my superhero," says Aydin of his dad. "It was amazing. It's something I'll never forget. Just watching him smile, him get up and give a big hug after it and say, 'Good job. I love you.' It was the most magical moment of my life."

"I hope he knows that that was the icing on the cake because I'm always going to love him with all my heart, and I know that he's going to love me with all of his heart," Mark reflects. "So, that was just the little blessing, icing on the cake that made it perfect."

Mark married Johna, his partner for the past 26 years, in May. The couple says the community of DeForest has been extremely supportive.

A member of the community has set up a Go Fund Me fundraiser to benefit the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mark-kelliher-family-fund